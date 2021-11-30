MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire man is facing charges after police say he shot himself in the leg and then lied about being injured in a road rage incident.

Corey Raikes, 27, of Manchester, was arrested Monday on charges including falsifying physical evidence, felon in possession of a deadly weapon, armed career criminal, reckless conduct, and violation of bail, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a man who walked into the emergency room at Catholic Medical Center with a gunshot wound spoke with Raikes, who allegedly claimed that he was wounded in a road rage incident.

A subsequent investigation revealed Raikes’ suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and that he is a convicted felon who is prohibited from having firearms, police said.

It’s not clear when Raikes will be called to court.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)