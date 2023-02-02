HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire State Trooper and a passenger were injured Wednesday night after a drunk driver crashed into the back of the cruiser they were in, according to police.

The Trooper was investigating a crash in Hooksett when police say a driver of a truck crashed into the back of the cruiser.

Both the Trooper and the woman involved in the initial crash were taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown at this time.

Police say the truck driver was arrested.

This evening, at approximately 8:50pm, while on scene of a single motor vehicle crash on the Hooksett Road ramp entrance to I-93 in Hooksett, a #NHSP cruiser was struck from behind. pic.twitter.com/Py7YL5Ytq8 — New Hampshire State Police (@NH_StatePolice) February 2, 2023

