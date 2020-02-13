Police: NH voter slapped 15-year-old, tried to knock down Trump campaign tent

WINDHAM, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire voter was arrested on Tuesday after authorities say he slapped a 15-year-old before attempting to knock down a Trump campaign tent during a violent outburst outside of Windham High School.

Patrick Bradley, 34, of Windham, is slated to be arraigned Friday in Rockingham Superior Court on three counts of simple assault and one count of disorderly conduct, according to the Windham Police Department.

An investigation revealed that Bradley had just exited the voting polls inside the high school on London Bridge Road when he walked by a campaign tent filled with supporters of President Trump and slapped a juvenile across the face, police said.

Bradley then allegedly assaulted two adults who tried to intercede. Police say he then tossed around Trump campaign signs before trying to rip down the tent.

He has since been ordered held on $5,000 bail.

The incident remains under investigation.

