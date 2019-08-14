Police: NH woman arrested for DUI after driving 10 miles on wrong side of highway

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A 22-year-old New Hampshire woman is facing an intoxicated driving charge after police say she was caught driving the wrong way on the highway early Wednesday morning.

Troopers responding to a report of a wrong-way driver heading northbound in the southbound lanes of the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford about 3:45 a.m. stopped the vehicle on I-293 in Manchester, state police said.

The driver, Rachel Barris, of Hollis, was arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated and reckless conduct.

An investigation determined Barris drove more than 10 miles on the wrong side of the highway, and even went through the Bedford toll plaza in the wrong direction.

She will be arraigned Sept. 9 in Manchester District Court.

