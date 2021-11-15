NORTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Norton police officer was arrested over the weekend on a charge of operating under the influence and placed on leave after officials say he fled the scene of a crash that left a woman injured.

Joshua Archer, a 31-year-old patrol officer, is slated to be arraigned in Attleboro District Court on charges including operating under the influence of alcohol, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and leaving the scene of an accident involving personal injury, according to the Norton Police Department.

Officers responding to a report of a crash at the intersection West Main Street and Taunton Avenue on Saturday around 1 a.m. spoke with the driver of a Nissan Maxima who said that she was struck by the driver of Dodge Durango who fled the scene, police said.

The Durango was later found in the area of Taunton Avenue and Archer was taken into custody.

The woman was taken to Morton Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Archer was not hurt.

An investigation revealed that Archer was turning right onto Taunton Avenue from West Main Street when he allegedly sideswiped the Nissan while it was stopped at the traffic light.

Archer, an eight-year veteran of the police department, has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation.

