Police: NY man charged after speeding 112 mph in New Hampshire

BOW, N.H. (WHDH) - A New York man is facing charges of driving under the influence after speeding more than 100 mph on I-93 in New Hampshire, police said.

A trooper on patrol on I-93 at 3:30 a.m. in Bow, New Hampshire saw a car travelling at 112 mph and pulled it over, police said. The driver refused to cooperate with any drug or alcohol testing but troopers saw signs of impairment and determined he was driving under the influence, according to police.

Rafael DaSilva-Costa, 27, of Schenectady, New York, was charged with aggravated driving under the influence and reckless driving and will be arraigned in Concord District Court.

