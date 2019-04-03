Police officer injured as crews battle Winthrop blaze

WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A police officer was injured Wednesday night as crews battled a two-alarm fire in Winthrop, officials say.

Crews responding to the area of 155 Pauline St. were met with heavy smoke.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof as firefighters battled the blaze.

The police officer was treated on the scene for non-life-threatening injuries.

A cat was rescued from the house, and crews could be seen administering oxygen to it.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7News on-air and online for the latest developments.

