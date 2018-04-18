Police officer narrowly avoids explosion after SUV slams into home

(WHDH) — Police dashcam video has been released showing a devastating home explosion in Hurst, Texas, that sent officers scrambling for their lives.

The blast occurred earlier this month when a driver slammed into a gas line after the brakes on his SUV failed, officials said.

Gas apparently built up in the home, ignited and exploded, narrowly missing officers who had responded to the crash scene.

Three people inside the home were injured, one of them critically. Everyone is expected to recover.

Police arrested the driver for driving without a driver’s license.

Two officers suffered minor injuries.

