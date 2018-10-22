Police: Officer seriously injured in early morning fight outside NH restaurant

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A New Hampshire police officer was seriously injured while trying to break up a fight outside of a restaurant in Manchester early Saturday morning, officials said.

Officers assisting with a motor vehicle stop near the Red Arrow Diner around 2:45 a.m. heard a commotion near the front of the restaurant and found a group of men fighting, according to the Manchester Police Department.

Officer Justin Hood suffered a serious hand injury after he attempted to break up the fight between Cody Cecere, 26, and Connor Merchant, 23, both of Manchester.

Both men were detained after a brief struggle, according to police.

Hood was treated at an area hospital for his injury and is expected to miss work as a result.

Cecere and Merchant are slated to be arraigned next month on charges including resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

