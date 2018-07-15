Police officer, woman fatally shot in Weymouth; suspect charged with murder

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) – A Weymouth police officer who suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting Sunday morning has died, along with a neighborhood resident who was struck by gunfire during a foot pursuit, authorities said.

Emergency officials responding to Burton Terrace about 8 a.m. found a police officer suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The officer, 42-year-old Michael Chesna, was taken to South Shore Hospital, where he later died, Weymouth Police Chief Rick Grimes said.

This is #Weymouth Police Officer Michael Chesna. Friend told me he was a great man who always wanted to be a police officer. Says he joined military to help him achieve that goal. Tomorrow was going to be his 6th anniversary with the department. #7News pic.twitter.com/IWWg8Mapjp — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) July 15, 2018

Emmanuel Lopes, who was arrested and charged with two counts of murder, had been driving erratically as officers tried to pull him over, according to authorities. He then crashed into another car near South Shore Hospital and fled on foot toward Burton Terrace.

As Lopes tried to escape from officers, police said he attacked Chesna with a stone, commandeered his firearm and shot him multiple times in the head and neck.

Lopes then allegedly fired three more times at pursuing officers after he was shot in the leg by police.

One of the shots fired by Lopes struck and killed a woman inside a nearby home, police said. Her name has not been made public.

Resident Susan Long says several officers swarmed the neighborhood in the moments following the shooting.

“I heard shots. I didn’t know what they were,” she said. “I open up the back door and instantly there was an officer there. More just came running out behind those houses.”

Long says officers ordered Lopes to drop his weapon before multiple shots rang out.

“You could hear the cops telling him to ‘put the gun down, put the gun down,’” she said.

As many as 12 shell casings were found on the ground in the area where Chesna shot, sources told 7’s Steve Cooper.

Chesna was an Army veteran and six-year veteran of the department, who was married with two children, ages 4 and 9, Grimes said at an afternoon press conference.

Prosecutors and state police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office are assisting with an investigation.

Lopes is being treated at North Shore Hospital. He is slated to be arraigned Monday on two counts of murder.

This is a breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

