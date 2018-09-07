Police officers honored for bravery at George Hanna Memorial Awards

BOSTON (WHDH) - Marking a moment to honor their own, troopers and police officers gathered Friday to award medals for bravery at the Hanna Awards.

Officer Donald Delaney of the Braintree Police

“I thought I was dead initially, and then I wasn’t,” Delaney said.

In May 2017, Delaney and his fellow Braintree officers found themselves in a gun battle at the Motel 6.

Delaney was shot in the head, his team jumping into action to pull him behind a pillar to safety.

“I was lucky I had some good guys with me,” he said.

“Everything stops and you need to take care of him and get him out of there,” said Braintree Officer John Hurley.

Friday, the 6 men who responded that night were awarded the medal of honor. It’s part of the Trooper George Hanna Memorial Awards for Bravery, named for a trooper who lost his life in the line of duty 35 years ago.

Medals for valor were placed around the necks of officers from Everett, Chelsea, the MBTA, Worcester, and Massachusetts State Police. Everyone paused to honor the men in uniform killed on the job this year.

Gov. Charlie Baker says it’s part of the reason he introduced a dangerousness bill this week, aimed at keeping repeat offenders behind bars.

“Folks who have long rap sheets with lots of really bad stuff on them ought to be considered dangerous and not return to the street because it’s becoming pretty clear that some of those folks end up doing some very bad things,” Baker said.

The Braintree officers say they’re grateful to see the bill brought up, and after a full recovery, grateful to have Delaney back on his beat.

“I’m so happy to see Donny wearing that hat and not a bandage on his head,” Braintree Officer Stephen Wallace said.

“I just wanted to make sure I could go back and still do the job,” Delaney said.

Now, state lawmakers have finished their final formal session for the year, but public safety officials hope that bill is something they take up when they return in 2019.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)