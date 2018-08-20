Police: Officers kick down door of Boston apartment, find man holding gun to woman’s head

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 26-year-old Lynn man is facing home invasion and assault with intent to murder charges after Boston police say officers responding to a report of a woman screaming inside a Fenway apartment kicked down the door to find him holding a gun to a woman’s head.

Officers responding to a report of a person screaming inside an apartment about 10:58 p.m. Friday said they kicked down the door when their knocks went unanswered, according to a post on the department’s website. When they went inside, police say the officers found a woman being held down in a reclining chair with a gun pointed at her head.

The man, whose name was not released, was arrested after fleeing out a rear apartment door on foot and leading officers on a chase that lasted several blocks, according to police, who say they recovered a loaded .38 caliber Smith & Wesson revolver.

The suspect was arraigned in Roxbury District Court on charges including home invasion, assault with intent to murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and assault with a dangerous weapon.

