Police, officials investigating after Exeter, NH sixth grader brings bullets to school

EXETER, N.H. (WHDH) - School officials and police are investigating after an Exeter, New Hampshire sixth grader brought two bullets school on Thursday.

Concerned students at the Cooperative Middle School first alerted administrators early Thursday morning after learning that the unnamed student had brought two .22-caliber bullets to school, according to a statement issued by principal Patty Wons and Superintendent David Ryan.

The two live bullets were found but no weapons or firearms were located.

“After conducting an initial investigation, police and school officials do not believe that there is any danger to the school community, the statement read. “No threats were made, and officials do not believe the student intended to cause harm to anyone, however the incident remains under investigation.”

Wons went on to say, “We are grateful to the students who came forward to protect the safety of the Cooperative Middle School, and we commend them for reporting their concerns to trusted adults. As always, we would like to reinforce the notion that we should encourage our children to report their concerns when they see something or hear something out of the ordinary.”

Any parents or community members with any questions or concerns about this incident are encouraged to contact Wons at 603-775-8703.

