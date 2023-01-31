BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store.

Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a gunman had shot two men at the scene and that an investigation involving state and local police was underway.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)