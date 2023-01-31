BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities in Brockton say a victim was killed and another was wounded after a shooting at a store.

Police said officers responded to the Dollar Tree on North Montello Street around 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday for reports of a shooting.

A police spokesperson told 7NEWS a gunman had shot two men at the scene and that an investigation involving state and local police was underway.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox