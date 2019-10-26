Police: Pentagram, devil’s head graffiti found sprayed on Stoneham schools and streets

STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Stoneham police are investigating graffiti, including a pentagram and a devil’s head, that has been sprayed at schools and other places around town Friday and Saturday, officials said.

Officers responding to reports of vandalism at the Robin Hood on Oak Street at 2:30 p.m. Saturday found multiple pieces of spray-painted graffiti, including “666,” a pentagram and a devil’s head in a combination of blue, silver and red paint, police said.

Police also found similar graffiti at the Redstone Shopping Center and on Oak Street, Sunrise Avenue, Montvale Avenue, Cottage Street and William Street, and responded to a similar report of vandalism at Stoneham High School on Friday, officials said.

The vandalism is under investigation.

