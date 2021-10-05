TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities say a person who barricaded himself inside a Massachusetts house has been found dead.

Officers responding to a report of a disturbance at home on Grant Street around 2:20 p.m. encountered a suspect who barricaded themselves inside the residence with a firearm, according to the Taunton Police Department.

Residents were urged to avoid the neighborhood and Grant Street was closed off for hours.

The Southeastern Massachusetts Law Enforcement Council was called in for assistance.

No additional information was immediately available.

