BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a car crash in Marstons Mills left a person with life-threatening injuries Saturday.

Officers responding to reports of a car crash on Lovells Lane found a car on its side on top of one person, officials said. Police and bystanders rolled the car off the victim, who was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries along with another person.

No other information was immediately available. Police are investigating the crash.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)