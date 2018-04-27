Police: Plymouth man said ‘today is my day to die,’ opened fire on wife, officers

PLYMOUTH (WHDH) – Police officers who came under fire Thursday night while responding to a domestic disturbance in Plymouth shot and wounded the gunman, officials said.

The officers were responding to a report of shots fired on Furnace Road about 6 p.m. when Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botiere said a man came out of his house and “immediately began firing in the direction of the officers.” The officers shot the man while returning fire, he said.

The Plymouth County District Attorney’s office identified the man as Michael Walsh, 36. He was slated to be arraigned Friday from his hospital bed on charges of assault with intent to murder.

A radio call of the shooting detailed how events unfolded. At one point several officers can be heard calling out, “he’s shooting, he’s shooting.”

The domestic disturbance call was made after Walsh opened fire on his wife’s car as she was trying to leave the house, police said. Startled neighbors were told to stay in their homes while the situation unfolded.

Walsh stated “today is my day to die” as shots rang out in the direction of his wife, according to a police report.

Walsh’s wife told police that he “came home very angry” from a Department of Children and Families meeting. She also noted that he said he was “done with everything” and “done with his daughter,” the report indicated.

Police returned fire, leaving Walsh wounded. He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital, where his condition is unknown.

Neighbors say the couple has been known to fight a lot, and police say that will be part of their investigation. Walsh is currently facing prior charges of interfering with a firefighter and assaulting a family member.

“My wife and I were in the hose and it sounded like the Fourth of July,” a neighbor said.

None of the responding officers were hit.

