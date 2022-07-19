SANFORD, Maine (WHDH) – The search for a missing Maine family intensified as police flew planes over Sanford and Mexico, Maine searching for the family’s car most spotted in an Walmart in the area on July 2.

Jill Sidebotham, her ex-boyfriend Nicholas Hansen and their 2-year-old daughter Lydia Hansen were reported missing on that day when they didn’t return from a camping trip.

Police said they confirmed via surveillance footage that the family was at the Coos Canyon Campground in Maine on June 29. The newly released security video shows the family in a store in Byron, Maine.

Sanford Police said it is looking to find the family to check on their wellbeing, though the department has no indication that the family is in danger. Still, they would like to confirm that they’re not in danger and report their condition back to the extended family.

The police are searching for a 2005 silver Volkswagen Jetta with the license plate 1563VJ the family was traveling in. People are asked to reach out to their local police departments if they spot the family.

