(WHDH) — A rapper died after he was reportedly shot dozens of times in an ambush just moments after he was released from a prison in Chicago on Saturday night.

Londre Sylvester, who police identified as a local rapper, suffered 64 bullet wounds to his head and other parts of his body, the Chicago Tribune reported.

A 60-year-old woman who was with Sylvester suffered a gunshot wound to the knee but was not seriously hurt, according to the news outlet. Another woman, 30, was reportedly struck by a stray bullet and suffered a graze wound.

“It appears Sylvester was the intended target while (the women) were inadvertently struck,” police said in a report obtained by the Tribune.

Police say the suspects fled the scene in different directions following the shooting.

Sylvester had just been released from custody and was fitted for electronic monitoring as a condition of his bail, according to the report.

An investigation remains ongoing.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)