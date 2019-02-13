Police: Reading man barricades himself inside home after firing handgun into air near teen

READING, MASS. (WHDH) - A Reading man barricaded himself inside a home after firing his handgun into the air near a teenager who was trying to shovel snow on Tuesday night, police said.

Officers responding to the area of 183 Woburn St. around 11:45 p.m. learned that 38-year-old Jeffrey Logan approached the landlord’s 17-year-old godson while he was shoveling and fired a single round into the air before returning indoors, according to Reading police.

The landlord of the home told 7News that his godson felt threatened by the encounter.

“My godson walked all the way downtown and got me, and when he told me that, I brought him right to the police station,” he said.

Officers and SWAT members established a perimeter around the scene as residents of the other units inside the home were temporarily evacuated from the building out of an abundance of caution.

Deputy Police Chief David Clark said that authorities made “numerous failed attempts to contact the individual inside.”

A landlord gave officers a key to a second-floor apartment, where police say Logan was taken into custody without incident just before 3 a.m.

A silver semi-automatic handgun was reportedly seized.

Logan was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, illegal possession of a firearm, illegal possession of ammunition, intimidation, disturbing the peace and disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in Woburn District Court Wednesday.

The landlord says he dropped off his 17 yr old godson to shovel the driveway when one of his tenants stepped outside, said something to him, pulled out a gun and fired it into the air. His godson felt threatened and just walked away. 38 yr old Jeffrey Logan was arrested. #7news pic.twitter.com/mlu8zkDjCM — Matt Rascon (@mrasconnews) February 13, 2019

