Police receive more than 225 tips in CT missing mother investigation

NEW CANAAN, Conn. (AP) — Police say they have received more than 225 tips in their search for a missing Connecticut mother of five.

Jennifer Dulos has not been seen since May 24 when she dropped the children off at school in New Canaan.

Her estranged husband, 50-year-old Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution.

Arrest warrants link the pair to videos of trash bags being dumped in areas where Jennifer Dulos’ blood was later found on clothing and other items.

Police have asked the public for help, including any images from private cameras that may have captured traffic in New Canaan between Wednesday, May 22nd and Saturday, May 25th.

Investigators say they have received almost 70 responses to that request.

