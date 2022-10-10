KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Kingston Police have identified the two victims involved in an alleged murder-suicide.

They have been identified as Colin Canham, 45, and Sara Emerick, 45, a married Kingston couple with a 6-year-old daughter. Police said Emerick was found inside the home and the man was found outside with a firearm.

The daughter was not home at the time of her parents’ death and is staying with family.

