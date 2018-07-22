TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WHDH) – Authorities released new details about a shooting in Topsfield that sent one woman to the hospital. Investigators said Sunday they now consider the shooting a random attack.

Police continued to investigate Sunday night after a 64-year-old woman was shot at a home on Juniper Lane Saturday afternoon. The shot came from outside the home, police said.

Topsfield police and Massachusetts state police spent Saturday collecting evidence and gathering information.

Residents in the area said it’s concerning to learn something like this happened in a quiet, tight-knit community.

“I have a 2-year-old daughter, and I just bought a house in Georgetown because I feel safe here,” Topsfield native Clayton Fiore said. “So, it’s really sad to hear that.”

The woman was shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, according to officials. She is expected to make it.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information should contact Topsfield police.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)