Police release photo of man wanted in connection with a rape, breaking and entering in Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Police released a photo Wednesday of a man wanted in connection with a rape and breaking and entering in Boston.

Boston attorney Gary Zerola, 49, has been charged with rape and sexual assault on separate occasions in the late 2000s but was never convicted.

He is described as a 5 foot 11 inch tall white man who weighs about 180 pounds. He is said to be from both Boston and Salem.

Police said he may be driving a 2016 White Jeep Cherokee with a license plate reading 571SY3.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

