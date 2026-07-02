BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person wanted in connection with the robbery of a children’s lemonade stand in South Boston in June. They released an additional photo of the person Thursday.

On June 10, Boston police responded to a call reporting an armed robbery in the area of West Ninth Street at approximately 4:44 p.m. When officers arrived, they located the victims, 11-year-old and 12-year-old siblings, who had been operating a lemonade stand.

The victims told Boston police that two boys walked by their lemonade stand several times before approaching and asking whether they accepted Apple Pay as payment. Before the victims could respond, one suspect grabbed a box filled with the money they had earned before they both took off from the scene.

One of the victims said the one of the suspects flashed a firearm in his waistband at the time of the incident.

On June 14, Boston police arrested a 14-year-old boy in connection with the incident. He is charged with two counts of Armed Robbery and two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

Anyone with information regarding the second suspect is urged to contact detectives at (617) 343-4742.

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