Police release photo of suspect wanted in Westport hit-and-run that left woman dead

WESTPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for a Fall River man wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Westport earlier this month that left a 30-year-old woman dead, officials said.

Gerard Lugo, 54, is wanted in connection with the May 7 crash that killed Stephanie Tripp, of Fall River, Bristol District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III announced Tuesday.

Lugo is wanted on charges including leaving the scene of a crash resulting in death, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, and driving with a suspended license.

After locating the suspect vehicle last week, police say they executed a search warrant at Lugo’s apartment on Cherry Street and found 200 grams of heroin.

As a result, he will face an additional charge of trafficking heroin in excess of 100 grams.

Anyone with information about Lugo is urged to call Massachusetts State Police Trooper Phil Giardino at 508-961-1928 or Westport Police detectives at 508-636-1122. Anonymous tips can be texted in by texting the word “Bristol” to the phone number CRIMES (274637).

Westport police officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash in the area of 288 Old Bedford Road about 8:15 p.m. on May 7 found Tripp suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to Rhode Island Hospital, where she remained in critical condition until she died on May 16.

A preliminary investigation suggests Tripp was walking along the side of the roadway when she was struck by a BMW.

A witness told police the driver who struck her got out of his car, said he was sorry, and then sped away toward Dartmouth.

