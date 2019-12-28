Police: Repeat drunk driver arrested after hitting state vehicle in NH

CHICHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man is facing his second drunken driving charge after crashing his car into a state transportation department truck in Chichester, New Hampshire on Saturday, police said.

State troopers responding to a reported crash on Route 4 at 1:30 a.m. found two cars had collided, police said.

A New Hampshire Department of Transportation pickup was allegedly driving westbound when it crashed head-on into an eastbound car that had crossed over into the westbound lane.

The truck driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the car, Dylan Baudet, 25, of Chichester, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and was charged with aggravated driving while under the influence of alcohol and DUI subsequent offense.

