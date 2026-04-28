WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police responded to a crash involving a school bus around 3:50 p.m. in Wilmington.

The crash took place at the intersection of Shawsheen Avenue and Richmond Street.

All children on board are safe, and no injuries were reported.

Wilmington Public Schools are on the scene with first responders, helping students get to their parents, which will happen at their school of origin.

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