DICKSON CITY, Penn. (WHDH) — Police responded to a report of people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle of a Home Depot in Dickson City, Pennsylvania on Monday.

A police log from the day garnered a lot of attention on Facebook after officers responded to the exorcism report just before 3:30 p.m.

“Wait … Why did you stop it? Now we got a possessed individual running loose?!” one person wrote commented.

“May the price of plywood come down…the name of christ compels you…..” another person wrote.

Dickson City police told WTSP that two people had to be removed from the store after they were caught conducting the exorcism in the lumber aisle, which was selected for the dead trees.

No charges were reportedly filed.

