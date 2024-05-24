CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Two people were taken to the hospital after a report of a shooting at an outdoor basketball court in Cambridge Thursday night.

At 9:39 p.m., police responded to a report of shots fired at Donnelly Field. Two people suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Cambridge Police Department.

Massachusetts State Police, Cambridge police, and the Cambridge Fire Department were on the scene near Berkshire and Willow streets, close to the Cambridge Public Schools administrative offices.

Neighbors described hearing gunshots, originally thinking they were firecrackers. One neighbor said they heard up to six loud bangs.

Police placed about a dozen evidence markers on the basketball court. Officers also had a nearby baseball field taped off.

No other information was immediately available as of 11 p.m.

CPD responded to a call for shots fired at Donnelly Field at 9:39 p.m. Two people were transported to the hospital. The victims sustained non-life threatening injuries. We will update as we learn more. pic.twitter.com/jfpUjlSGUC — Cambridge Police Department (@CambridgePolice) May 24, 2024

