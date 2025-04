CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials responded to a rollover crash in Chelsea on Friday.

The crash took place at the intersection of Central and Eastern Avenues.

The driver’s condition is unknown at this time.

Officials say the cause of the crash is under investigation.

