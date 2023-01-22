WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - State police shut down a stretch of I-290 in Worcester on Sunday as a serious crash tied up traffic amid slick and slippery driving conditions.

Emergency crews could be responding to the two-vehicle crash on the eastbound side of the highway. There were reported injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

