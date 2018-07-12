Police: RI drunken driving suspect with five children in car had BAC three times legal limit

Leah Duran has been charged with operating under the influence with five children in her car. Photo courtesy Rhode Island State Police

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WHDH) – A Rhode Island woman accused of driving drunk at a state park with five young children in the car will face a judge, police say.

Leah Beatriz Duran, 41, of Woonsocket, was arrested about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at Lincoln Woods State Park after beach staff notified park police that a woman was possibly intoxicated and preparing to leave the park in a minivan with five children inside, ranging in age from 7 months to 10 years old, according to a press release from the Rhode Island State Police.

Police say when officers from the Department of Environmental Management confronted the driver, she backed into one of the officer’s trucks in an attempt to flee.

There were no injuries, and the children were turned over to relatives.

State police officers arrested Duran for allegedly driving under the influence with a blood alcohol content more than three times the legal limit. Troopers performed an alcohol breath test, which registered .279 and .277.

Police say Duran was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of liquor or drugs, first offense, blood alcohol content .15 or greater with a child under the age of 13 and driving with suspended/revoked/cancelled license. She also was cited for operating a motor vehicle without insurance, according to police.

Duran will appear in court July 24.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)