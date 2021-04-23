NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island man assaulted a juvenile Walmart employee after being asked to have his child wear a mask inside the North Smithfield store on Tuesday, police said.

The employee asked Michael Caro, 34, of Woonsocket, to have his toddler wear a mask, prompting a brief confrontation, according to North Smithfield police.

The employee walked away laughing and said that he was going to get a manger when Caro put the worker in a chokehold and punched him, police said.

Officers reportedly received an anonymous tip identifying the suspect as Caro.

Caro turned himself over to police after being contacted by them, authorities said.

He is facing charges of simple assault/battery and disorderly conduct.

Police say the employee had a visible bruise and complained of pain but did not seek medical treatment.

