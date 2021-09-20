FARMINGTON, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut police officer was seriously injured early Monday when he was pinned between his police cruiser and a stolen car, police said.

Farmington police officers responded to a report of a catalyctic converter theft in progress in a condominium complex parking lot just before 1 a.m., police said.

As the first officer who arrived at the scene approached the car that the suspected thief was in, the suspect rammed the officer, pinning him against the driver’s side of his police car, a police spokesperson said.

The suspect then drove off, crashed in a wooded area and fled on foot, police said. Officers and police dogs searched for him but did not immediately find him.

The car the suspected thief was driving was reported stolen in Middletown last month, police said.

The injured officer was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said. He was expected to undergo surgery later Monday.

The officer’s name was not immediately released.

