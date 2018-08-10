A New York Police Department officer stands guard as authorities investigate the death of a baby boy who was found floating in the water near the Brooklyn Bridge in Manhattan, on Sunday, Aug. 5, 2018, in New York. No parent or guardian was present at the scene and the child showed no signs of trauma, police said. The medical examiner will determine the exact cause of death. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)

NEW YORK (AP) — A man who police say tossed his dead 7-month-old son into a river in New York City has been arrested on a charge of concealing a human corpse.

Police say 37-year-old James Currie carried the dead baby in a backpack before tossing him into the East River near the Brooklyn Bridge.

A tourist from Oklahoma spotted the child’s body Sunday. Her husband pulled the lifeless baby from the water and tried to revive him.

Authorities say Currie tried to flee to Thailand but was stopped at the airport in Bangkok. Currie was returned to New York on Thursday and placed under arrest early Friday.

Additional charges against Currie could be filed pending an autopsy. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can speak for him.

