BOSTON (WHDH) - Investigators are searching the Charles River after reports that someone jumped off the Anderson Bridge.

State police are leading the Wednesday night search with help from Boston and Cambridge Police.

Police received the call just before 9:00 p.m. about someone in the water.

Anderson Bridge, near Harvard Square, is closed to traffic as the search continues.

No other information is immediately available.

