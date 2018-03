BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police want residents in Roxbury and the surrounding areas to be on alert.

They released pictures of the two ‘persons of interest’ in a murder case.

Police believe they are connected to a homicide in Roxbury.

A 17-year-old was shot and killed on Ruggles Street in April.

Police need help identifying the two men.

