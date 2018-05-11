DORCHESTER (WHDH) – A Dorchester convenience store clerk took matters into his own hands late Thursday night when two men robbed his store and police are still searching for one of the suspects.

The store’s surveillance cameras captured the moment one of the men leaped over the counter at the Norfolk Street business and started throwing punches. The clerk, while defending himself, threw a few punches back.

As the clerk fought with the man who jumped over the counter, police said the other suspect moved in and swiped the cash.

Officers leaving the scene reportedly saw the two people from the surveillance video walking on Norfolk Street at New England Avenue. As the officers approached them, one of the suspects allegedly fled while the other suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Westbrook of Quincy, was placed under arrest.

The owner of the store said he has been in the area for three years and told 7’s Kerri Corrado something like this has happened before – three times actually.

The store remains open. The clerk was back working only hours after the terrifying robbery.

