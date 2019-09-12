Police: Search of RI woman’s home uncovers 7,000 bags of fentanyl, $150K in cash

TIVERTON, R.I. (WHDH) - A Rhode Island woman is facing drug trafficking charges after police say she was caught conducting a drug deal in Fall River and officers found more than 7,000 bags of fentanyl and more than $150,000 in cash at her home.

As the result of a multi-jurisdictional investigation led by Dartmouth police, Veronic Reading, 36, of Tiverton, was arrested in Fall River after a search of her car uncovered 270 bags of fentanyl and $1,357 in cash, police said.

A search of her home on Mill Street in Tiverton allegedly uncovered 7,011 more bags of fentanyl and $152,720.

No additional information was immediately released.

