MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police in Manchester, New Hampshire are searching for a 19-year-old in connection to a rash of spray paint incidents throughout the city, including two locations where spray-painted swastikas were found, officials said.

Jamal Gray of Manchester is wanted for his alleged involvement in the criminal mischief incidents that occurred during the weekend of Oct. 26.

Police believe Gray, who stands six feet, one inch tall and weighs 155 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, may have fled to Massachusetts.

Anyone with information on Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call the Manchester Police Detective Unit at 603-792-5500 and reference case number 18-016630, 18-016866 or 18-016676.

Four of the five incidents occurred the night of Oct. 26 into the early morning hours of Oct. 27, according to Manchester police.

At about 11:30 p.m., an Ash Street resident called the police to report that obscene words had been painted on his front door.

Then, about 11 a.m. the next day, a woman who lives in Brookline, New Hampshire reported that a line had been spray-painted on her 2010 Dodge Avenger while it was parked near Wagner Park.

Police also fielded a report of damaged trash cans and a swastika that was found spray-painted on the floor of the park’s gazebo.

Another incident occurred on Oak Street, where a resident reported that someone had spray-painted a swastika on a 2011 Toyota Venza and a line had been spray-painted down the side of a 2008 Kia.

On Oct. 28, a Walnut Street resident called police to report that his 2001 Chevrolet pickup truck had been spray-painted with random graffiti.

