Police searching for 2 men who pistol-whipped cab driver in Chelsea

CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Chelsea police are turning to the public for help locating two men accused of attacking and robbing a cab driver in Chelsea Thursday night.

Emergency crews responding to the scene on Essex Street found the cab that had smashed into a parked pickup truck with the driver inside bleeding, according to Chelsea police.

The man was taken to Massachusetts General Hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening head injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the driver picked up two men in their late teens or early 20s in the area of Bellingham Square around 7:30 p.m. and was attacked on Essex Street.

During the attack, the suspects grabbed the driver around the neck and struck him in the head several times with what is now believed to be a firearm.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, sending it careening into a number of parked cars.

A neighbor, who did not wish to be identified, described what he was able to see and hear from the scene.

“The only thing I heard was a bang. I came outside and I thought this gentleman hit my car, hit this truck.” the man said. “I looked and the poor guy was bleeding all over the place. He told me I just got robbed and he told me that he didn’t give them the money. What he gave them was his cellphone. They stole his cellphone and when they hit him with the gun, they left it in the car.”

Both suspects fled the scene on foot, according to police.

One is described as a dark skin male with a black shirt. The other is said to be a light skin male with a grey shirt.

Investigators were able to recover the discarded pistol from the cabin of the car.

Officers were on scene with a K9 looking for evidence.

This is breaking news story. Stay with 7News on-air and online for updates.

