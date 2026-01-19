BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are turning to the public for help identifying an individual in connection with an assault with a dangerous weaponand a shoplifting incident that occurred earlier this month at the Stop & Shop on Blue Hill Avenue in Dorchester.

Officers responding to the supermarket around 6:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 3 spoke with employees who said a man had just concealed merchandise and walked out without paying, according to police. They also said that when he was confronted the man pulled out a knife and made threatening statements toward employees. The suspect then exited the store, displayed the knife a second time, and fled the area on foot toward the Stanwood Street neighborhood.

The suspect is described as a dark-skinned Black male believed to be in his mid-40s to early-50s. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a black baseball cap with the word “BOSS” in white lettering, a brown or black winter jacket, camouflage or black pants, and was carrying a blue backpack. The knife was described as a long silver blade with a green and gold handle, approximately 8-12 inches in length.

Anyone with information is strongly urged to contact District B-2 Detectives at (617) 343-4275.

