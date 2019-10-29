DRACUT, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a suspect who held up a pizza delivery driver at gunpoint before taking his car, money and food in Dracut on Monday night, authorities said.

Officers responding to a reported armed robbery on 18th Street around 10 p.m. met with a 24-year-old man, of Hudson, New Hampshire, who said he was making a food delivery for a local pizza shop when a man approached him in the parking lot, pulled out a firearm and demanded money, according to Dracut police.

The suspect, who was wearing a mask and a black hooded sweatshirt with sweatpants, then ordered the driver out of the car before taking a quantity of cash and the delivery driver’s food, police added.

He allegedly fled in the victim’s vehicle, a gold Nissan Altima, which was later located in Lowell by the Lowell Police Department and taken to a tow yard.

A police K-9 tracked the scent of the suspect to the intersection of Humphrey and Methuen streets before the trail ended, police said.

The victim did not sustain any injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Dracut police at 978-957-2123.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)