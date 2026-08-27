MEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Medford police are searching for a driver wanted in connection with a hit-and-run crash that left one man seriously hurt Wednesday morning.

Police responded to a reported hit-and-run crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Harvard Street and Winchester Street at approximately 5:30 a.m. When officers arrived, they said they found a man with serious injuries.

A preliminary investigation suggests the man was walking westbound on Harvard Street and crossing Winchester Street in the crosswalk when they were struck by a vehicle turning left from Harvard Street onto Winchester Street.

The victim’s wife told 7NEWS her husband was on a walk before work when he was hit. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

“It’s not a surprise that someone got hit over here with the way that people drive in this intersection,” said Blake Bartko, who lives nearby. “I’ve almost been hit right here before too, walking down this way. Someone’s not looking, they’re looking that way, you’re walking this way. They pull their car forward.”

Another resident said he has almost been hit in the same area.

“Having almost been hit on my bike there before, I’m not super surprised,” said Zach Bernstein, who lives nearby. “I often get off my bike at the intersection, knowing how fast people do drive. They don’t really stop for pedestrians at those yield signs.”

The victim described the suspect vehicle as a dark-colored, four-door sedan.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact the Medford Police Department at 781-395-1212.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

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