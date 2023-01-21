BOSTON (WHDH) - A search is underway for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Boston late Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A witness said a compact car struck the man as he was using a crosswalk and he was dragged a short distance before the motorist fled the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox