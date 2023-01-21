BOSTON (WHDH) - A search is underway for the driver who fatally struck a pedestrian in Boston late Friday night and fled the scene, police said.

Officers responding to a report of a pedestrian struck at the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard around 10:40 p.m. found paramedics and firefighters working to provide first aid to the victim, who was later pronounced dead, according to Boston police.

The victim’s name has not been released.

A witness said a compact car struck the man as he was using a crosswalk and he was dragged a short distance before the motorist fled the area.

No additional information was immediately available.

