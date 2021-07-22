SHARON, MASS. (WHDH) - Sharon police are turning to the public for help identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck and injured a teen cyclist on Wednesday.

Officers responding to a reported hit-and-run crash at the corner of Massapoag Avenue around 8:45 a.m. found a 13-year-old who had been thrown from his bike, according to Sharon police. He was taken to a nearby hospital.

Witnesses say the vehicle appeared to be a white newer-model BMW or Lexus.

Anyone with information is urged to call police at 781-784-1587.

