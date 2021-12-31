ROCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who left a 5-year-old injured in Rochester, New Hampshire on Thursday evening.

Emergency crews responding to a report of a child struck by a car on Wakefield Street in front of McDonald’s around 5:15 p.m. found a 5-year-old boy suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to Rochester police.

The boy had been crossing the street in the crosswalk with a 14-year-old family member when he was struck by a red sedan, police said.

The 5-year-old was transported to Frisbie Memorial Hospital.

The 14-year-old was not hit or injured, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Rochester police at 603-330-7128.

