NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - Norwood police are turning to the public for help as they search for a hit-and-run driver who hit two pedestrians on Saturday evening, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported pedestrian crash at the intersection of Washington and Day streets around 6:30 p.m. determined two pedestrians had suffered minor injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, according to Norwood police.

The suspect vehicle is described as a gray or black SUV, possibly an older Honda Pilot, with damage to one or both headlights.

Anyone with information is urged to call Norwood police.

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